25 new COVID cases reported in Macon County
25 new COVID cases reported in Macon County

MACON COUNTY — Health officials on Tuesday said a male Macon County resident in his 80s died from COVID-19.

He is the 37th resident to die from coronavirus disease. 

Officials also Tuesday reported 25 new cases, for a total of 1,262 since the pandemic started until Tuesday.

Statewide, another 1,466 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported among 39,031 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 20 deaths in people from their 60s to their 90s.

The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate remained at 3.6 percent for the second straight Tuesday. At the end of Monday, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 373 in intensive care units and 144 on ventilators. Those were all slightly above pandemic lows and significant increases from the previous day.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

