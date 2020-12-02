26 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials on Thursday said 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 1,403 positive cases and 25 deaths, since the pandemic began.
Illinois public health officials also Thursday reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness and a second consecutive day of near-record deaths.
The 192 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois.
That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Hospitalization numbers continue to decrease slowly, good news particularly because the state's health care front is bracing for another rush of cases in coming weeks after Thanksgiving travel and congregations.
There were 5,653 inpatients Thursday, a one-day drop of 111 but more than 8% lower than the 6,175 in hospital beds on Nov. 21. Likewise, there were 1,170 intensive care units occupied and 693 on ventilators, both declined from Thanksgiving Day highs of 1,224 in ICU and 724 using ventilators.
Photos: Across the Midwest, businesses fight to continue during COVID-19
Maguire's Bar and Grill in Bloomington, Illinois
Pub II in Normal, Illinois
Fort Jesse Cafe in Normal, Illinois
Rosie's in Bloomington, Illinois
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Centier Bank in Griffith, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
Uff-Da Shoppe in Westby, Wisconsin
Uff-Da Shoppe in Westby, Wisconsin
Uff-Da Shoppe in Westby, Wisconsin
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.