 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
27 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County
0 comments
alert

27 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,320.

Of those, 738 have been released from home isolation and 530 are recovering at home, 15 patients are in the hospital and 37 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Sept. 17 infographic

HISTORY PHOTOS: Aerial views of Decatur

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News