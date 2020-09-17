27 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

×
DECATUR —
Macon County health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,320.
Of those, 738 have been released from home isolation and 530 are recovering at home, 15 patients are in the hospital and 37 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
HISTORY PHOTOS: Aerial views of Decatur
Undated
UNDATED: Looking north east form the corner of N. Main and North streets. At left is the old post office just after it was finished and the house in the center foreground is the site of the Firestone garage at Main and North. In the background is the old Suffern-Hunt Mill.
H&R file photo
Undated
UNDATED
H&R file photo
1929
1929: Aerial view of downtown business district
H&R file photo
1947: Eastward aerial view
1947: This eastward aerial view over Montgomery place shows (right center) Montgomery heirs' addition to Montgomery place through re-survey of property which has resulted in layout of 13 improved lots each measuring about 120 feet by 200 feet. Water and sewerage liens have been installed. Sales are restricted to persons planning individual homes. Some of the plots have been sold but no construction has started. Circular driveway (light loop at right) recently was paved. West Wood streeti s at left and West forest at right.
H&R file photo
1947: Downtown
1947: Air view downtown.
H&R file photo
1954
1954: The Transfer House is featured at the intersection of North-South and East-West Main streets. Residential and commercial clusters then occupied the area south of Wood Street, and dozens of business sites were located between Prairie and Wood Street east of Franklin.
H&R file photo
1954
1954: Air view downtown.
H&R file photo
1955
1955: Air view downtown
H&R file photo
1958: 3-deck parking
1958: The large rectangular area in the center of picture shows the new 3-deck-parking garage nearing completion.
H&R file photo
1960: 1st Methodist church
1960: Shows Gastman school and 1st Methodist church in foreground. Herald & Review almost center of photo.
H&R file photo
1960: William street
1960: From the Citizens Building the lens picks up William street, fore to background and a good portion of Franklin street until it disappears into some trees at left. In right background is the A. E. Staley Mfg. Co. Left background shows the city water tower barely discernible with the extreme distance between it and camera.
H&R file photo
1960: Municipal Decatur Public Library
1960: Municipal Decatur Public Library
H&R file photo
1960: Eldorado and Main
1960: Eldorado and Main
H&R file photo
1960: Herald & Review building
1960: Herald & Review building
H&R file photo
1961: Citizens National Building
1961: Citizens National Building
H&R file photo
1963: Lincoln Square construction
1963: Lincoln Square construction
H&R file photo
1963: Lincoln Square construction
1963: Lincoln Square construction
H&R file photo
1966: Looking East
1966: Junctions Norfolk & Western & Ill Central RR in top of photo. Looking East toward Downtown. Mueller Plant on W. Eldorado in left corner of photo
H&R file photo
1966: South of business area
1966: South of business area looking toward Downtown.
H&R file photo
1966: Looking West
1966: Looking West from Broadway and E. Wood Sts. Ill Central RR in lower left side of photo.
H&R file photo
1966: West Main
1966: West Main and Church looking East. St. Patrick's Church at top of photo.
H&R file photo
1966: Illinois Bell Bldg.
1966: Illinois Bell Bldg and Gastman School in lower right hand side of photo. Franklin St. Overpass and Eldorado Sts in lower left hand side of photo.
H&R file photo
1966: North business area
1966: Stephen Decatur H.S. lower left hand of photo. North business area looking south.
H&R file photo
1966: Downtown looking North
1966: South and West of Downtown. Downtown looking North.
H&R file photo
1968: Looking East
1968: Downtown Decatur looking East. Wardson right.
H&R file photo
1968: Urban renewal
1968: The Transfer House has shifted to Central Park, urban renewal has transformed the area south of Wood Street, and new department stores, parking lots, garages, hotels, and street patterns can be picked out. View looks north from about Decatur Street.
H&R file photo
1968: West aerial
1968: West aerial downtown.
H&R file photo
1971
1971: Airviews -- North
H&R file photo
1971: Downtown
1971: Downtown
H&R file photo
1978: Razed buildings
1978: A group of buildings in the 100 Block S. Main St. is being razed to make way for a new city parking lot, which city officials hope can be completed this construction season. This project is part of a land purchase recently negotiated with Security Savings & Loan Association.
H&R file photo
1980: Changing appearance
1980: The most rapid change in appearance during the history of downtown Decatur is well under way largely because of construction of the Decatur Civic Center in the downtown's northeast sector, visible in right foreground. Familiar sights are also undergoing change with new tenants replacing former ones in some cases.
H&R file photo
1980: Downtown work
1980: First National Bank of Decatur is building a new parking plaza at Water and Main streets, top. The plaza is expected to be completed late this month. Also, the Main Street beautification program goes on with new sidewalks, trees and lighting in the Lincoln Square area.
H&R file photo
1981: Rt 121 & I-72
1981: Rt 121 & I-72
H&R file photo
1984: Decatur Family YMCA
1984: The Decatur Family YMCA's "Resources for Growth" fund drive would finance purchase of the area enclosed in the black dashed line. A controlled parking lot has been proposed for the space inside the dotted black line.
H&R file photo
1985: Central Park
1985: Central Park shot from the Goodyear blimp America.
H&R file photo
1987: Macon County Building.
1987: The location of the new law enforcement facility will be behind the Macon County Building.
H&R file photo
1988: Law Enforcement Center
1988: The new Law Enforcement Center, seen in this aerial photo from last fall, is between the Illinois Power Plaza, left, and the Macon County Building.
H&R file photo
