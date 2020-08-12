3 area counties report double-digit cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Three area counties each reported more than 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Coles County Health Department announced 32 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That followed a report of 17 new cases in the county over the weekend, and an additional death on Monday.

The increasing number of positive cases in the county and the state prompted the Mattoon School District to announce it will begin the school year offering only remote classes.

"We have consistently communicated our highest priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff members," school officials said in a news release announcing the decision.

The first day of student instructions remains Monday, Aug. 17, as originally scheduled. However, there will be no option for in-person student attendance at least until the start of the district's second quarter on Oct. 19, it said.

The Charleston School District previously decided to start the year with remote learning only.

Moultrie County Health Department confirmed 27 positive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and Macon County officials reported 21 new cases. Shelby County reported three new cases