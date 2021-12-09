3 arrested after car dealership burglaries in Decatur

DECATUR — Police said they chased down and caught three Decatur burglars after the men committed back-to-back break-ins at two used car dealerships in the city.

Sworn affidavits said the Decatur Police Department responded to Affordable Autos, 805 N. Main St., at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday and found a window had been forced and multiple dealer plates stolen.

Barely an hour later, at 3:18 a.m., officers arrived at M&M Motors, 901 W. Eldorado St., in response to a burglar alarm and got there in time to catch the suspects while they were still on the premises.

“DPD officers entered the parking lot and observed a broken window on the west side of the building with the lights on in the room,” said Officer Javion Crisman, who signed one of the affidavits.

“DPD officers observed what appeared to be an individual wearing black clothing brush past the window and out of my sight. DPD officers approached the southern wall of the building and heard what sounded like glass breaking on the west side of the building and observed two individuals jump from the open window of the building and start to sprint away.”

Crisman said he “immediately presented his service weapon” at one of the fleeing men, who ignored commands to stop running and surrender. This 20-year-old man reached a fence on the southwest side of the lot and jumped and tried to climb it, but wasn’t able to and was then arrested and handcuffed.

Officer Austin Bowman said police searching for the other fleeing man spotted this 19-year-old suspect running northbound across Eldorado Street and gave chase after he refused all commands to stop. Bowman said the man was chased down and arrested in the 900 block of West Cerro Gordo Street.

Bowman said the third suspect, aged 20, was found crouched down between two vehicles, and he fled as soon as he knew he’d been found.

“The subject immediately began running northeast towards Eldorado Street,” said Bowman, who described the man ignoring repeated commands to stop as the officer gave chase onto a parking lot near Tasty’s Chicago Grill, 824 W. Eldorado St.

“I located the subject laying on his stomach behind a shed located north of the business,” added Bowman, who arrested the man. He said the man told him his job had been to act as a lookout while his accomplices handled both burglaries.

Police described the inside of M&M Motors as being littered with broken glass and open drawers in the wake of the crime. The 19-year-old is quoted as telling police the men targeted the auto businesses in the “hopes of finding money inside.”

The men were booked on preliminary charges of burglary and resisting/obstructing police. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the two 20-year-olds are free after each posting $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000 each. The 19-year-old remained in custody with his bail set at $40,000, meaning he must post a bond of $4,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

