3 Decatur police officers test positive for coronavirus

DECATUR — Three Decatur police patrol officers who tested positive for COVID-19 are preparing to return to work following the mandated quarantine period.

Police Chief Jim Getz said the three cases, which happened within a week of each other, are the first for the department since the coronavirus pandemic began taking hold in March. Considering the public nature of the job, Getz considers his department fortunate there haven’t been more cases among the ranks.

“It is a challenge,” he said.

Getz attributes the low number to major operational changes that have been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus. That includes the wearing of masks when dealing with the public and attempting to conduct most business outdoors when possible, enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the headquarters and in the vehicles, and altering shifts to limit contact and keep numbers down in the building.

“There are so many different thing we have put in place” to prevent the spread of the virus, Getz said. “I think we’re doing something right.”