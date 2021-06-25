3 in SUV injured in crash with semitruck in Clark County

MARTINSVILLE — Three motorists in a sport utility vehicle were injured as the result of a crash with a semitruck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Clark County, Illinois State Police District 12 reported.

The collision reportedly occurred as Kenny C. Horn of Columbus Grove, Ohio, was driving his semitruck west directly behind a U-Haul trailer that was being hauled by the westbound SUV of Mackenzie A. Wamhoff, 28, of Enid, Oklahoma, at 3:10 p.m. at milepost 137 in Martinsville Township.

Police said Horn failed to reduce speed for slower traffic and rear-ended the U-Haul trailer, which led to both units leaving the roadway and going into the center median. Police said ambulance crews took Wamhoff and her two passengers, a 1-year-old female from Enid, Oklahoma, and Pamela M. Kooyman, 69, of Lincoln, California, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Horn was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

