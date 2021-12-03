3 kids, 2 adults displaced after Decatur house fire

DECATUR — A house fire that displaced five people is under investigation.

Decatur fire crews were called to the house in the 1400 block of East Main street at about 4:19 a.m. Friday. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, the department said in a report.

While a search was conducted, crews inside the home conducted an attack on the fire in the rear of the house and were also met with heavy smoke and high heat, according to the fire report.

Battalion Chief Neil Elder interviewed the home’s occupant and was told that two adults and three children were safely evacuated. The American Red Cross in Decatur is helping them.

The home has heavy fire and smoke damage and the fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

