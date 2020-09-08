 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Macon County COVID deaths reported Tuesday
0 comments
alert

3 Macon County COVID deaths reported Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday said three Macon County residents have died from COVID-19. 

The residents were identified as two men in their 70s and a man in his 60s. The department reported 13 newly confirmed cases bring the county total to 1,130 with 31,474 tests conducted.

See more data here: 

Download PDF COVID

PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News