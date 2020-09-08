3 Macon County COVID deaths reported Tuesday

DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday said three Macon County residents have died from COVID-19.
The residents were identified as two men in their 70s and a man in his 60s. The department reported 13 newly confirmed cases bring the county total to 1,130 with 31,474 tests conducted.
See more data here:
