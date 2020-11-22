3 more Macon County deaths linked to COVID-19, health officials said Sunday

DECATUR — The number of Macon County deaths linked to COVID-19 reached 110 on Sunday, local health officials said.
The Joint Crisis Communications Team said three more residents, a man and woman in their 70s and a woman in her 80s, have died.
“Please acknowledge that every person affected by this pandemic is a human being with family, friends, and a future that is changed by COVID-19. It is up to every single member of this community to do EVERYTHING that they can do prevent the spread of this virus and the consequences associated,” officials said in a release.
It also was announced there were 112 new cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,985. Of those, 3,819 have been released from isolation, 2,001 remain isolated and 55 are hospitalized.
It was noted that one of the cases announced previously has been transferred to another county, meaning the total from the day before only grew by 111.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 10,012 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 76 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 656,298 cases, including 11,506 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,437 specimens for a total 9,801,419. As of Saturday night, 6,072 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 15–21 is 11.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 15–21 is 13.0%.
