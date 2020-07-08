3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced there are three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 241.
Of those, 199 have been released from home isolation and 18 are recovering at home. One patient is in the hospital and 23 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
