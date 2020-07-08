You are the owner of this article.
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced there are three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 241.

Of those, 199 have been released from home isolation and 18 are recovering at home. One patient is in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

Wednesday July 8 information

What's the recovery rate for COVID-19 in Illinois?

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

