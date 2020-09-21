3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County health officials announced Monday that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department said the three cases, a 62-year-old male, 53-year-old male and 95-year-old female, are all asymptomatic and bring the county total of positive cases to 345 residents.

Of those, 311 residents are out of isolation and four have died.

Shelby County remains on the state's watch list, having exceeded the state's benchmark for positivity rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 population.

