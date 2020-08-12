You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 new cases of COVID reported in Shelby county
0 comments

3 new cases of COVID reported in Shelby county

{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus meta

A: Medical professionals are eager for development of a blood test to detect antibodies to the coronavirus, which would be easier to administer than a nasal swab and could also show whether a patient was previously infected with COVID-19, said Dr. Robert Gallo, co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

That information could determine who should be quarantined, whose contacts should be tracked down and tested, and whether the patient is at least temporarily immune to the virus.

“I think now we’re close," Gallo said. "I think there are many companies that are going to be coming out with something very soon.”​

 ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday three residents have tested positive for coronavirus disease, including a 62-year-old male, a 21-year-old female and a 20-year-old female.

Two of the individuals are reporting mild symptoms while one is still under investigation. The latest cases bring the county's positive case total to 91.

Decatur residents share pandemic stories

How we're doing in July: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

The Herald and Review has been profiling the same community members as they adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. As the state enters Phase 4, we ask them about life, summer and what comes next.

1 of 8

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News