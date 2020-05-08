3 new confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 1 new in Christian County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Montgomery County and one new case was announced in Christian County, officials said Friday.

The Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency in a news release Friday announced the new cases but did not include specific identifying information, such as gender, age or residence, of those who tested positive, citing privacy reasons.

Officials ask that residents continue to follow social distancing rules and wear face coverings in public and in instances where it is difficult to remain six feet apart from another person.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 35 total confirmed cases in Montgomery County, including one death. The county has had 623 negative tests.

In Christian County, there are 29 confirmed cases, including four deaths and 437 negative tests.

