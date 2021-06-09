3 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County recorded three new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 10,993 and 206 COVID-related deaths, with 177 people currently in isolation at home, four in the hospital and 10,605 recovered.

The state is due to enter Phase 5 on Friday, with large-scale gatherings such as concerts and festivals, conventions, amusement parks and all businesses free to open at full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Face coverings are still recommended for unvaccinated people; everyone on public transportation like trains, buses and airplanes; people who are waiting in hubs like airports; and in correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings. The mask mandate will be lifted for outdoor school activities.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Social distancing is still recommended when possible but no longer required, and temperature checks are no longer required, though businesses and venues may still require screenings and face coverings if they choose.

Illinois has been at a positivity rate of less than 2%, and hospitalizations have declined since early May. More than half the adult population has been vaccinated. It is still possible for the state to move backward to an earlier phase of restrictions if case numbers spike.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.