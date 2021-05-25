 Skip to main content
3 new Macon County COVID deaths reported

Decatur-area community members have been sharing their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Herald & Review for the past year. Here's how they're doing now.

MACON COUNTY — Macon County Health Department announced on Tuesday the deaths of three residents from COVID-19. The health department also announced 16 newly confirmed positive cases for Tuesday.

To date, 10,909 Macon County residents have tested positive and 201 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s release said 436 people are in isolation and eight are hospitalized.

Macon County Text to 911 service starting

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 808 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 17 additional deaths.

In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for May 25, 2021
Macon County COVID death statistics

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

