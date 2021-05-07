31 new cases of COVID reported in Macon County

DECATUR —
Macon County health officials on Friday reported 31 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 10,671 positive cases in the county. Of those, 451 remain in isolation, 14 are hospitalized and 193 have died.
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,321 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 36 additional deaths.
Macon County continues to offer COVID-19 testing, including drive-through locations at
Crossing Healthcare at 990 N. Water St., Decatur, and HSHS Medical Group by appointment at 4965 Lost Bridge Road, Decatur.
Macon County COVID-19 statistics for May 7, 2021
PHOTOS: Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
