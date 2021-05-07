 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
31 new cases of COVID reported in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

31 new cases of COVID reported in Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
Provided photo

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday reported 31 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 10,671 positive cases in the county. Of those, 451 remain in isolation, 14 are hospitalized and 193 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,321 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 36 additional deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine clinics without appointments available in Decatur

Macon County continues to offer COVID-19 testing, including drive-through locations at Crossing Healthcare at 990 N. Water St., Decatur, and HSHS Medical Group by appointment at 4965 Lost Bridge Road, Decatur.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for May 7, 2021

PHOTOS: Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Storm conditions on the north side of Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News