32 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Thursday announced 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 707.

Of those, 339 have been released from home isolation and 328 are recovering at home, 16 patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 1,834 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and 24 confirmed deaths.

Here is more information about the cases:

