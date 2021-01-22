33 new COVID cases were reported in Macon County on Friday

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 9,023 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths remained at 169.

All regions of the state had moved out of Tier 3 mitigations as of Friday as the COVID-19 health metrics continue to show improvement statewide.

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “During the summer, we were on this same path. We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety.”

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate continued to decline Friday to 5%, marking the 14th consecutive day the rate has decreased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 7,042 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 95 additional deaths.

In the previous 24 hours, 125,831 test results had been reported for a total of 15.2 million since the pandemic started.