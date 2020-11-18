4 COVID-related deaths and 125 new cases reported in Macon County on Tuesday, Decatur schools to remain virtual until at least Jan. 15

DECATUR— Health officials said Tuesday that four Macon County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away.
The Macon County Health Department reported the death of two males in their 70s, a male in his 90s and a female in her 90s, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 93, as of Tuesday.
Health officials also said that 125 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Macon County since the previous daily update. According to the Tuesday report, 5,471 COVID cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.
Responding to a request made Monday by the health department, Decatur Public Schools announced that virtual learning will continue in all schools at least until Jan. 15.
"We do continue the planning process for students’ return to in-person learning," Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in a statement. "But as always, we continue to monitor the health and safety of our entire community as we make decisions on when it will be safe for students to return. As we approach the Thanksgiving and holiday season, I implore you to please take every safety precaution you can —wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, and as difficult as it may be, avoid gathering with people from outside your own household. Thank you for your continued vigilance in protecting our DPS Family and our community."
The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur also said it will close until Jan. 15.
While the club is closed, Director Shamika Madison said, staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building and restock sanitation supplies.
"Should this date change upon the need for additional precautions, we will update you with this information immediately as we fully understand the implications our closure has on families," Madison said.
