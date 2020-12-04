4 COVID-related deaths and 58 new cases reported Friday in Macon County update

DECATUR — Health officials say four more Macon County residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the residents were a male and female in their 60s, a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s. As of Friday, the county has reported 137 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Friday's update from the health department reported 58 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,941.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 148 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Photos: Schools across the Midwest face new dangers in a world of COVID-19

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.