4 COVID-related deaths and 58 new cases reported Friday in Macon County update
DECATUR — Health officials say four more Macon County residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the residents were a male and female in their 60s, a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s. As of Friday, the county has reported 137 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

MCHD Dec 4 deaths

Friday's update from the health department reported 58 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,941.

MCHD Dec 4 infographic

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 148 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

