4 escape Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire just before noon that was later deemed accidental.

Fire crews were called to the house in the 2500 block of South 34th Street at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday. They found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and fire visible from the back of the home.

The department in a statement said the first arriving truck company set ladders up to the roof and cut vent holes to exhaust the heat and smoke coming from inside the home.

Crews later attacked the fire from the rear of the home and were able to knock down the bulk of it before an additional hand line was brought inside to extinguish the remaining fire, the release said.

There were two adults and one child home at the time and no injuries to the family or first responders were reported.

Search crews did locate a family pet that had died due to smoke inhalation.

A total of four fire engines were dispatched and assisting agencies included the Long Creek Fire Department and Ameren, who were called for a downed power line in the backyard.

Battalion Chief Tim May completed the investigation and determined the fire to be accidental.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.