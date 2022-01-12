4 escape Decatur house fire

Decatur Fire crews were called to the the house in the 2500 block of South 34th street at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday. They found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the roof with heavy visible from the back of the home.
Decatur Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire just before noon that was later deemed accidental.
Fire crews were called to the house in the 2500 block of South 34th Street at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday. They found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and fire visible from the back of the home.
The department in a statement said the first arriving truck company set ladders up to the roof and cut vent holes to exhaust the heat and smoke coming from inside the home.
Crews later attacked the fire from the rear of the home and were able to knock down the bulk of it before an additional hand line was brought inside to extinguish the remaining fire, the release said.
There were two adults and one child home at the time and no injuries to the family or first responders were reported.
Search crews did locate a family pet that had died due to smoke inhalation.
A total of four fire engines were dispatched and assisting agencies included the Long Creek Fire Department and Ameren, who were called for a downed power line in the backyard.
Battalion Chief Tim May completed the investigation and determined the fire to be accidental.
A member of Victory Church in rural Bloomington consoles with lead pastor Ed Herald, right, as smoke billows out the front door on Monday. Fire caused extensive damage in the 18180 W. U.S. 150 church.
Firefighters lay fire hoses as they attack a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters prepare to enter Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, after fire broke out in the building on Monday. See a video with this story at
pantagraph.com.
Bloomington firefighters deploy an aerial ladder as they fight a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday.
Firefighters cut through a wall as they fight a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters plan their attack on a fire that spread through Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
A firefighter lays lines as a fire spreads throughout Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters use an infrared camera to look for flames as a torrent of smoke shoots out a side door at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters attack a fire as a torrent of smoke shoots out a side door at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters who were first on the scene attack a fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters planned their attack on a fire that spread thick smoke through Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
A Bloomington firefighter used a reciprocating saw to look for the source of flames that had spread to the roof of Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Firefighters respond to Victory Church in rural Bloomington on Monday.
Firefighters cut through a steel sided wall as they gain access to a fire that swept through Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday.
Firefighters set up collecting pools as they have water trucks supply water to fight the fire at Victory Church, 18180 W. U.S. 150 southeast of Bloomington, Monday.
