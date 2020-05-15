You are the owner of this article.
4 new COVID-19 cases in Christian, Montgomery counties
4 new COVID-19 cases in Christian, Montgomery counties

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Four total new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Christian and Montgomery counties, officials said Friday.

Christ-Mont Emergency Management officials announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Christian County and two new cases in Montgomery County with no new deaths. 

Download PDF Christ-Mont EMA May 15 press release

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Christian County reported 31 total positive tests including four deaths and 608 negative tests. Montgomery County has 35 positive tests including one death and 733 negative tests.

