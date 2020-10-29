 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 new Macon County coronavirus deaths reported
0 comments

4 new Macon County coronavirus deaths reported

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Two of the deaths were women in their 80s,  one was a man in his 60s and the other a man in his 70s.

The county had 87 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,332, with 1,931 people released from isolation, 1,306 in isolation at home, 38 hospitalized, and 57 deaths.

Oct. 28 infographic

On Wednesday, the state public health department reported 6,110 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths. The state reported that those new figures have brought the total to 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties during the pandemic.

The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days
Public Safety

6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days

  • Updated

“This is a yearly occurrence when the weather turns colder, but once again we stress that unless you have the ability to lock your vehicle while it is running, or remote start it, it is unwise to leave the vehicle running and unattended,” Copeland said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News