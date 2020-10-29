4 new Macon County coronavirus deaths reported

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Two of the deaths were women in their 80s, one was a man in his 60s and the other a man in his 70s.

The county had 87 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,332, with 1,931 people released from isolation, 1,306 in isolation at home, 38 hospitalized, and 57 deaths.

On Wednesday, the state public health department reported 6,110 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths. The state reported that those new figures have brought the total to 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties during the pandemic.

