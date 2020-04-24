You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Shelby County reported
0 comments
alert top story

4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Shelby County reported

SHELBY COUNTY — Four additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to nine, in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department announced the additional positive cases Friday and in a statement said three of the new cases are connected to the same community living arrangement operated by Healthcare Management Corp.

Those that lived in the same community and showed positive for coronavirus Friday were tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. The women ages 57, 61 and 66 are ordered to follow isolation guidance set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement released by the SCHD.

The fourth is a 73-year-old male not affiliated with the community currently receiving treatment at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A resident of the community testing positive Thursday was Shelby County's fifth positive case. Another resident that tested negative was relocated to alternate housing. A staff member with the healthcare corporation also tested positive. 

FRIDAY: Coronavirus updates for Central Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News