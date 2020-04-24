4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Shelby County reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBY COUNTY — Four additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to nine, in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department announced the additional positive cases Friday and in a statement said three of the new cases are connected to the same community living arrangement operated by Healthcare Management Corp.

Those that lived in the same community and showed positive for coronavirus Friday were tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. The women ages 57, 61 and 66 are ordered to follow isolation guidance set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement released by the SCHD.

The fourth is a 73-year-old male not affiliated with the community currently receiving treatment at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A resident of the community testing positive Thursday was Shelby County's fifth positive case. Another resident that tested negative was relocated to alternate housing. A staff member with the healthcare corporation also tested positive.

FRIDAY: Coronavirus updates for Central Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.