 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Pana Community Hospital employees test positive for COVID
0 comments
alert

4 Pana Community Hospital employees test positive for COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PANA — Pana Community Hospital remains open for walk-in and emergency traffic after health officials announced Friday that four of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Do not hesitate to report to the facility or call 911 should you have a need. They are prepared to serve you,” a news release from the Chris-Mont EMA stated.

Officials said contact tracing has been completed and that anyone with an exposure concern has been notified and that those following the social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing guidelines would not meet the exposure guidelines.

The news release encouraged people continue following the safety precautions and to monitor their health “because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance or you may contact the local health department.”

PHOTOS: Christian County Courthouse clock tower

PHOTOS: Christian County Courthouse Clock Tower

1 of 11
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days
Public Safety

6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days

  • Updated

“This is a yearly occurrence when the weather turns colder, but once again we stress that unless you have the ability to lock your vehicle while it is running, or remote start it, it is unwise to leave the vehicle running and unattended,” Copeland said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News