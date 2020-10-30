4 Pana Community Hospital employees test positive for COVID

PANA — Pana Community Hospital remains open for walk-in and emergency traffic after health officials announced Friday that four of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Do not hesitate to report to the facility or call 911 should you have a need. They are prepared to serve you,” a news release from the Chris-Mont EMA stated.
Officials said contact tracing has been completed and that anyone with an exposure concern has been notified and that those following the social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing guidelines would not meet the exposure guidelines.
The news release encouraged people continue following the safety precautions and to monitor their health “because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance or you may contact the local health department.”
