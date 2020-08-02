4 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Sunday reported four new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as a 21-year-old male, a 52-year-old male, a 72-year-old female and a 58-year-old female. Three of these cases are asymptomatic and one is experiencing mild symptoms, a news release said.

The four new cases bring the county's total to 59.

Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

