4 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday reported four new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as an 11-year-old male that is a family member of a previously announced case, a 35-year-old female healthcare worker, a 51-year-old female healthcare worker and a 58-year-old male. All four individuals are isolated in their residences with mild symptoms, the health department said.

The four new cases bring the county's total to 46.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

