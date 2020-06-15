You are the owner of this article.
4 shot in Decatur early Monday
DECATUR — Police say four people were wounded in an early Monday shooting in the area of the 700 and 800 block East Johns Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were called around 1 a.m. to a report of a large gathering of over 100 people in the area. Decatur police, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police also were called to the area Saturday where another large gathering had taken place, Copeland said.

According to police, injuries to the four victims are not life threatening.

No further information was available Monday morning, and the incident is under investigation. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

