4 Washington residents killed in crash on Interstate 55

LINCOLN — Four people were killed and two were hurt Wednesday night in a crash on Interstate 55, state police said.

About 10:11 p.m. a van was heading north on I-55 near milepost 122 just south of Lincoln when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the heavy rain. The van crossed the median, into oncoming southbound traffic.

A semi truck struck the van in the southbound lanes before it crossed the median and northbound lanes. The semi overturned on the frontage road east of I-55, according to state police.

Four people, all traveling in the van, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were a 47-year-old man who drove the vehicle; a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl; and a 17-year-old boy, all from Washington, Illinois.

A 13-year-old girl, who also was traveling in the van, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the semi, a 41-year-old man from Decatur, Georgia, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

In the preliminary investigation, state police said the heavy rain caused the van driver to lose control and skid into the median. No further information was immediately available Thursday morning.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

