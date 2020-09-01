 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
41 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County
0 comments
alert

41 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Tuesday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 988.

Of those, 620 have been released from home isolation and 332 are recovering at home, nine patients are in the hospital and 27 residents have died. The numbers don't include the death of a man in his 70 reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Pubic Health.

Here is more information about the cases:

September 1 COVID-19 Graph

Remembering the Decatur gigs of sax legend 'Boots' Randolph

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News