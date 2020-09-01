41 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Tuesday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 988.
Of those, 620 have been released from home isolation and 332 are recovering at home, nine patients are in the hospital and 27 residents have died. The numbers don't include the death of a man in his 70 reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Pubic Health.
Here is more information about the cases:
