41 new COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in Macon County

“I think so many people who may have been hesitant, wondering whether it was approved too quickly, now, literally almost a year later, we now have so much research to show these work,” he said. “I think that that means many more people will choose to get vaccinated," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday said a man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died.

Health official also announced 41 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the health department’s Monday report.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,350 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.

The most recent statistics show there have been 213 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 32 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday.

