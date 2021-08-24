41 new COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday said a man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died.

Health official also announced 41 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the health department’s Monday report.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,350 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.

The most recent statistics show there have been 213 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 32 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday.

