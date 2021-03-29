 Skip to main content
42 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Macon County since Friday
DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 42 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

The Macon County Health Department says 17 new cases were confirmed Saturday, 20 on Sunday and five on Monday, bringing the county total to 9,860 positive cases since the pandemic begin. COVID-related deaths totaled 184.

MCHD March 29 infographic

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,761 new cases Monday out of 49,449 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. Another five COVID-19 positive individuals were reported to have died Monday as well.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

