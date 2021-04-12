46 positive COVID-19 cases reported In Macon County over the weekend

DECATUR — Health officials reported 46 newly-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department recorded weekend positive numbers including 15 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday and 10 on Monday.
To date, the county has reported 10,098 positive cases. of those, 242 remain in isolation, 12 are hospitalized and 185 have died.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 18 additional deaths.
Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.
