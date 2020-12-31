 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
47 new cases of COVID reported in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

47 new cases of COVID reported in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}
MCHD Graphic
Provided photo

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 8,037 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths reported. The death toll still stands at 160.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of the positive cases, 6,630 have been released from isolation; 1,196 are in home isolation; and 51 are hospitalized.

A look back at Decatur pageants 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News