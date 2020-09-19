5 Central Illinois residents among latest COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Five people from Central Illinois were among 25 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday.
They were:
Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
State officials reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the statewide total to 272,856 cases. There have been 8,436 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 12-18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.
As of Friday night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The Macon County Health Department Board of Health got an update Tuesday about the enforcement efforts as they relate to businesses complying with state and local coronavirus mandates, with an eye toward stepping those efforts up.