5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County
alert

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Thursday announced five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 788.

Of those, 501 have been released from home isolation and 247 are recovering at home, 16 patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

Concerned about COVID-19?

