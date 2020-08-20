5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Thursday announced five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 788.
Of those, 501 have been released from home isolation and 247 are recovering at home, 16 patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
