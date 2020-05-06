5 new Macon County COVID-19 cases confirmed, 2 at Fair Havens

DECATUR — There have been five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, officials from the Joint Crisis Communication Team said Wednesday.
The county has a total of 132 cases, including 14 deaths. Twenty-nine people have been released from isolation, meaning they went a number of days without showing symptoms. Another 80 residents are recovering in home isolation and nine patients are hospitalized, according to a Wednesday news release.
Macon County Health Department officials said to the Herald & Review that two of the newly confirmed cases announced Wednesday were associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S Fairview Ave.
Over 70 of the county's confirmed cases, including twelve deaths, have been residents or employees of the long-term facility.
Previous cases were also confirmed at another Decatur nursing home, Villa Clara Post Acute at 500 W. McKinley Ave.
Officials advise that residents continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings when in public.
"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible," the team said in a news release. "Follow the precautionary measures – thorough and frequent hand washing; using a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings; self-monitoring your own health condition – at every opportunity."
Wednesday updates: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.