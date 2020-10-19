 Skip to main content
50 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Macon County
50 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department says the new cases bring total number of positive cases to 2,525 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,350 people are isolated at home, 1,145 have been released from isolation and 48 people have died.

MCHD Oct. 19 infographic

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 347,161 and 9,236 deaths since the pandemic began. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

