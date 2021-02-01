53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County since Friday

DECATUR — Health officials are reporting 53 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County over the weekend.
The Macon County Health Department on said the weekend numbers include 37 cases reported Saturday and four on Sunday. On Monday, the health department reported 12 new coronavirus cases.
A total of 9,218 positive cases of COVID have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon showed a total of 1,128,613 positive cases and 19,259 COVID-related deaths in the state.
