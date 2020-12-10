 Skip to main content
56 new COVID cases, 3 deaths reported Thursday in Macon County
DECATUR — Health officials say three more Macon County residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday reported the residents were a female in her 70s, a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, which brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 147. 

Newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county were 56 and a total of 7,243 have been recorded since the pandemic began, the health department said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 196 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

