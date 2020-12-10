56 new COVID cases, 3 deaths reported Thursday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials say three more Macon County residents have passed away from COVID-19.
The Macon County Health Department on Thursday reported the residents were a female in her 70s, a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, which brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 147.
Newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county were 56 and a total of 7,243 have been recorded since the pandemic began, the health department said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 196 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
1987: Santa Claus, a very busy fellow these days, snuggles up close to Amy Jo McGary, 3, in downtown Decatur to listen to some gift ideas. Her list included a tool kit, a Mickey Mouse bopper and a panda bear.
1987: Santa Claus, at home in his temporary residence in Central Park, did a brisk business Wednesday taking last minutes orders. A steady stream of wide-eyed, hopeful children kept the old fellow busy while their parents gave him (and downtown merchants) a helping hand.
1976: Toy Black, 8, visited Santa Claus in his downtown holiday abode. Toy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Black, was born three days before Christmas. Thus, her name. She was quite frank with Santa when asked what she wants for Christmas. "Santa, I want everything."
1986: It's not hard to guess what Roe Simmons wants for Christmas. The 6-year-old from Tacoma, Wash., came all the way to downtown Decatur to give his Christmas list. In addition to a new front tooth, Roe also wants a polar bear. He and his parents, Rod and Annette Simmons, are visiting his grandmother, Nancy Simmons.
1983: Like lots of other youngsters at this time of year, 7-year-old Tina Rizzo and her brother Danny, 8, have been thinking about what to request for Christmas. They got the chance to put their wishes into words by visiting Santa in his downtown house. Tina and Danny are the children of Dan and Debbie Rizzo.
1992: Even though 2-year-old Jeremy Mattox of Decatur didn't exactly enjoy his first trip to see Santa Claus in Hickory Point Mall, the jolly old elf probably won't hodd a grudge and avoid the youngster on Christmas Eve.
1987: When it's three weeks before Christmas and mom wants a picture, you drop what you are doing and pose, even if it means keeping Santa waiting. The Briggs children of rural Cisco did just that at Hickory Point Mall, where mom, Vicki Briggs, right, snapped a family portrait in front of the Christmas tree. Wearing polka dot skirts are twins, Stacey, left and Stephanie, 11 months; with Matt, 5, and Grant, 2-1/2. That's grandma, Shirley Rosenberg of Decatur, next to their mother.
1989: A reluctant Christopher Bergbower is even a bit hesitant to shake hands with Santa Claus at Hickory Point Mall after indicating he'd rather not sit on Santa's lap. Christopher, 2-year-old son of Michael and Kathy Bergbower of Mattoon, visited Santa with his mother in background.
1977: When St. Nick delivered candy canes, chocolate Santas and popcorn balls at Brush College School in 1977, it was a quarter-century tradition. 'Ho, ho, ho,' said Wilma Seger who had been 'Santy' for 25 years.
Recognize anyone? Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur
Beth Henderson, 8, of Decatur was one of thousands of children who visited Santa downtown this season.
1990: Metro Decatur Remoderl's Council members Tom Swartz and Jimmy Peck stand outside the renovated downtown Santa's house.
1929: The City Council welcomed Decatur residents to the Christmas Village in Central Park in 1929.
1990: Two-year-old Darius White tells Santa about a few of his good points in downtown Decatur.
1988: Trina Maylone, 7, at Hickory Point Mall, ponders what she'd like to see beneath her family's tree come Christmas morning.
1988: Kasey Berry, 5, shares her Christmas wish list with Santa at his chalet in Hickory Point Mall. Kasey is the daughter of Brian and Cindy Berry of Decatur.
1988: Amanda Maylone, 7, ticks off the presents on her Christmas list at Hickory Point Mall. She and her sister, Trina are the daughters of Tim and Carol Maylone of Stream.
1985: Melissa Workman, 6, daughter of Avelia Workman had fun on Santa's knee at Hickory Point Mall.
1987: Santa with Rachel Balayna, 6, at Hickory Point Mall.
1988: Hickory Point Mall was at its festive best as Santa was escorted to his house.
1995: As Scrooge, Stephen Dunn is frightened in Millikin University.
1992: Performers for Millikin University Tuba Christmas include, from left: front, Mike Kemery and Tom Miller; rear, Chris Chaussey and Gary Shaw.
1992: One of six choirs performs with a simulated stained glass window background during the finale of the Christmas Vespers at Millikin University.
1984: More than 3,200 people attended the two Christmas Vespers performances by the Millikin University choirs. The groups are directed by Richard Hoffland.
1973: Members of the Choral Union sing in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center accompanied by the Millikin Civic Orchestra.
