56-year-old Decatur man in crash died of medical condition, sheriff's office says

A 56-year-old Decatur man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night died of a medical condition, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Ron Atkins said deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Sunday to the crash at Kenney Road and Illinois 121.

The driver, a Decatur resident, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Atkins said. An investigation found that he was suffering from a medical condition and died as a result of it rather than the crash, he said.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

