DECATUR — Six dogs were rescued from a Decatur house that caught fire Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Sunset Avenue at 12:52 p.m.

The one-story house had smoke showing from the front door, according to a Decatur Fire Department statement. The fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported, the statement said.

