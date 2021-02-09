6 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say six more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday reported the new cases contribute to an overall total of 2,035 in the county since the pandemic began.

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day it has been within a tenth of a percentage point of that number. IDPH announced 2,082 new and probable cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday out of 55,705 tests.

An additional 20 deaths from COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,686.

