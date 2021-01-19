6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County on Tuesday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say six residents in Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday said the new cases brings the number of total positive cases in the county to 1,930 since the pandemic began.

New cases include a 27-year-old and 14-year-old showing mild symptoms, a 73-year-old with moderate symptoms and a 30-year-old and 76-year-old that are asymptomatic, according to the health department.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday afternoon showed a total of 1,076,532 positive cases and 18,291 COVID-related deaths in the state.

