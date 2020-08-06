You are the owner of this article.
6 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported six new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as a 76-year-old male, 54-year-old female, 18-year-old female, 30-year-old male, 29-year-old male and a 70-year-old male. Two of the individuals are reporting no symptoms and four are reporting mild symptoms, a news release said.

The six new cases bring the county's total to 74.

Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

