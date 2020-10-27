6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days

DECATUR — Decatur police on Tuesday said six vehicles have been reported stolen in the past two days, with juveniles involved in some cases.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said one incident involved an 8-year-old child.

He said five of the vehicles were left running while the owner either went inside somewhere for a couple minutes or were warming the car up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a yearly occurrence when the weather turns colder, but once again we stress that unless you have the ability to lock your vehicle while it is running, or remote start it, it is unwise to leave the vehicle running and unattended,” Copeland said.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.