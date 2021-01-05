69 new COVID cases reported Tuesday in Macon County

MACON COUNTY— Health officials say 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday reported that the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in county to 8,241. COVID-related deaths recorded in Macon County since the pandemic began remained at 161.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday afternoon showed a total of 991,719 positive cases and 16,959 COVID-related deaths in the state.

As of Tuesday, only four of the state’s 11 mitigation regions had not met the criteria Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration provided to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.

Those areas are Region 4, which covers five southwestern counties along the Missouri border; Region 5, which spans 20 counties in southern Illinois; Region 6, which covers 21 southeastern counties reaching the Indiana border; and Region 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.

Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s spokesperson, said in an email Monday that the administration is “in a pause in mitigation moves to see what impact holiday gatherings have on the data.”

