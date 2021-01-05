69 new COVID cases reported Tuesday in Macon County

MACON COUNTY— Health officials say 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday reported that the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in county to 8,241. COVID-related deaths recorded in Macon County since the pandemic began remained at 161.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday afternoon showed a total of 991,719 positive cases and 16,959 COVID-related deaths in the state.
As of Tuesday, only four of the state’s 11 mitigation regions had not met the criteria Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration provided to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.
Those areas are Region 4, which covers five southwestern counties along the Missouri border; Region 5, which spans 20 counties in southern Illinois; Region 6, which covers 21 southeastern counties reaching the Indiana border; and Region 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.
Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s spokesperson, said in an email Monday that the administration is “in a pause in mitigation moves to see what impact holiday gatherings have on the data.”
The entire state came under the more restrictive Tier 3 public health measures on Nov. 30 in an effort to slow the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Under Tier 3, businesses — such as fitness centers and hotels — must follow 25 percent capacity limits, and bars and restaurants are closed to indoor service. Tier 2 mitigations also impose a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants.
In addition, Tier 3 mitigations shut down casinos, gaming terminals, theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers, among other indoor recreation places.
The criteria for moving to Tier 2 requires a test positivity rate less than 12 percent for three consecutive days, greater than 20 percent intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: Drive Through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten