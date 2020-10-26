6th COVID-related Moultrie County death announced

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County has reported a sixth COVID-19 death, a woman in her 50s.
The Moultrie County Health Department did not release any further details about the woman, citing the family's request for privacy.
Moultrie County has had 411 cases of COVID-19 to date, including the five previous deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recently placed Moultrie County under a “warning status” due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates among county residents.
For the period ending Oct. 16, Moultrie County’s positivity rate was 12.2% which exceeds the 8% limit.
