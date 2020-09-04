7 area counties reach state's coronavirus warning level

SPRINGFIELD — Coles and McLean counties have joined the list of area counties reaching the state's coronavirus warning level.
They were among 29 area counties announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday as having had increases in at least two of the state's tracking metrics.
The remaining area counties — Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Shelby — are carry-overs from last week.
Reasons for counties reaching the warning level vary, according to IDPH, but common factors include outbreaks associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household.
Shelby County, which has a positive rate of 9.7%, announced 14 new cases on Friday.
McLean County reported a coronavirus death, its 17th, and 217 news cases on Friday, which is two shy of the single-day record high of 219 cases set on Sunday. That means 910 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,312 since March 19.
Macon County reported 63 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,075. The health department said 28,968 residents have been tested. The Illinois Department of Public Health database shows the county having a 5.5% positivity rate.
At the state level, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of tests results reported skyrocketed Friday. The results were a reflection of the clearing of a data backlog in the state’s public reporting of case counts.
The backlog lasted approximately two days and drove down test counts, apparently starting Tuesday, Sept. 1. After clearing the backlog by Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new cases among 149,273 test results recorded over 24 hours. That made for a 3.6 percent one-day positivity rate.
The number, taken by itself, represents a massive spike more than doubling the previous highest testing total and smashing the single-day confirmed case record by more than 1,300.
But, if the numbers of the previous four days are averaged together, it results in a 2,587 cases and 61,445 tests per-day average. That accounts for a 4.2 percent average positivity rate over the four-day period, bringing the rolling seven-day average rate to 4.1 percent.
IDPH officials said labs that process tests enter the numbers into an electronic reporting system that feeds the data to the state. The increase in testing capacity in Illinois led to the increase in data processing, which slowed the system down.
Upgrades to the system allow for faster processing and should prevent such a backlog from happening again, according to IDPH. The department also said there was no delay in the reporting of individual test results. The data being reported publicly was the same as data being viewed by state officials during the backlog, officials added.
IDPH also reported another 29 deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 8,143 since the pandemic first reached Illinois. Labs have confirmed more than 245,371 cases during that span with more than 4.3 million test results recorded.
