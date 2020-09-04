7 area counties reach state's coronavirus warning level

At the state level, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of tests results reported skyrocketed Friday. The results were a reflection of the clearing of a data backlog in the state’s public reporting of case counts.

The backlog lasted approximately two days and drove down test counts, apparently starting Tuesday, Sept. 1. After clearing the backlog by Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new cases among 149,273 test results recorded over 24 hours. That made for a 3.6 percent one-day positivity rate.

The number, taken by itself, represents a massive spike more than doubling the previous highest testing total and smashing the single-day confirmed case record by more than 1,300.

But, if the numbers of the previous four days are averaged together, it results in a 2,587 cases and 61,445 tests per-day average. That accounts for a 4.2 percent average positivity rate over the four-day period, bringing the rolling seven-day average rate to 4.1 percent.

IDPH officials said labs that process tests enter the numbers into an electronic reporting system that feeds the data to the state. The increase in testing capacity in Illinois led to the increase in data processing, which slowed the system down.